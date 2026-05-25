The director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Monday that there had been 220 suspected deaths in the current Ebola outbreak and that a delay in detecting cases meant responders were now “playing catch-up”.
“We are urgently scaling up operations, but at the moment the epidemic is outpacing us,” Tedros said, adding that countries bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo – the epicentre of the outbreak – should take immediate action.
Earlier on Monday Uganda reported two more Ebola cases, taking its total number of confirmed cases to seven.
The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola a public health emergency of international concern.
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