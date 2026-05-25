The director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom ‌Ghebreyesus, said on Monday that there ‌had been 220 suspected deaths in the current ​Ebola outbreak and that a delay in detecting cases meant responders were now "playing catch-up"....

The director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom ‌Ghebreyesus, said on Monday that there ‌had been 220 suspected deaths in the current ​Ebola outbreak and that a delay in detecting cases meant responders were now “playing catch-up”.

“We are urgently scaling up operations, but at ‌the moment ⁠the epidemic is outpacing us,” Tedros said, adding that countries bordering ⁠the Democratic Republic of Congo – the epicentre of the outbreak – should take immediate ​action.

Earlier on ​Monday Uganda reported ​two more Ebola cases, ‌taking its total number of confirmed cases to seven.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola a public health ‌emergency of international concern.