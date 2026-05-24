The crisis within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) does not seem to be ending soon, as a faction of the party has adopted it’s 2023 presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, as the sole presidential flagbearer for the 2027 general elections. The faction, led by Kachikwu, made the announcement at its National…...

The crisis within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) does not seem to be ending soon, as a faction of the party has adopted it’s 2023 presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, as the sole presidential flagbearer for the 2027 general elections.



The faction, led by Kachikwu, made the announcement at its National Convention held in Abuja, further deepening the internal divisions rocking the opposition party.

In his acceptance speech Dumebi Kachikwu, has pledged to lead an issue-based campaign centred on national unity, economic recovery, and inclusive governance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He thanked party leaders, delegates, and supporters for the confidence reposed in him, describing his emergence as both a call to service and a national responsibility.

According to him, leadership should be defined by accountability and service to the people rather than the pursuit of political power.