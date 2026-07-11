The excitement surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup extended beyond the football pitch after British Airways and Norwegian Air Shuttle engaged in a playful social media rivalry ahead of England’s quarter-final clash with Norway. The friendly exchange began on July 8 when Norwegian Air challenged the British carrier to an…...

The excitement surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup extended beyond the football pitch after British Airways and Norwegian Air Shuttle engaged in a playful social media rivalry ahead of England’s quarter-final clash with Norway.

The friendly exchange began on July 8 when Norwegian Air challenged the British carrier to an unusual wager tied to the outcome of the highly anticipated match.

“Ready to risk your logo?” Norwegian asked in an Instagram post before proposing that the losing airline temporarily replace its Instagram profile logo with that of its rival.

“If Norway wins, you have to switch to our logo on Instagram on Sunday (one day). And vice versa. Deal?” the airline wrote.

British Airways responded confidently, saying, “Don’t make bets you can’t win.”

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The exchange quickly escalated with Norwegian teasing, “Does this mean you’re too scared?”

British Airways replied with a football-inspired pun: “Scared? Nor-way, mate.”

As anticipation built ahead of the quarter-final, the British carrier also posted a video featuring England’s famous football slogan, “It’s coming home,” further fueling the online banter.

Norwegian later reminded its rival of the challenge, writing, “We have something to tell you, too. Check our last post,” before asking, “Will you take the bet?”

After keeping followers in suspense, British Airways eventually accepted the challenge.

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“Hey there. Challenge accepted! Just don’t be surprised if we take the win at cruising altitude,” the airline posted.

On July 10, Norwegian confirmed the wager had been sealed.

“Love the confidence. Check your DMs for the logo swap,” the airline wrote before sharing a meme captioned, “It’s on.”

Under the agreement, the airline representing the losing nation will replace its Instagram profile logo with that of the winning carrier for one day after the match.

The playful contest quickly gained attention among football fans and social media users, with many eagerly awaiting the outcome of both the match and the promised logo swap.

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Other international airlines also joined the conversation with humorous comments.

Malaysia Airlines wrote, “We’ll be watching with our satay in one hand and signature drink in the other.”

Austrian Airlines added, “You two fight over the logo. We’ll bring the Schnitzel.”

Meanwhile, SWISS joked, “No time for popcorn, we have to prepare for @leomessi.”