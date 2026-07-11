The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has commended President Bola Tinubu, the Oyo State Government and security agencies for the successful rescue of the pupils and teachers abducted from Oriire community in Ogbomoso, Oyo State. Alausa described the operation as a testament to the Federal Government’s commitment to safeguarding the…...

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has commended President Bola Tinubu, the Oyo State Government and security agencies for the successful rescue of the pupils and teachers abducted from Oriire community in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Alausa described the operation as a testament to the Federal Government’s commitment to safeguarding the lives of Nigerian children and ensuring that schools remain safe for learning.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Ikharo Attah, on Saturday, the minister congratulated President Tinubu for his leadership and determination throughout the rescue operation, noting that no effort was spared until the victims regained their freedom.

He also praised Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and the state government for their collaboration with security agencies, as well as their commitment to the welfare, rehabilitation and reintegration of the rescued victims.

The minister further commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force and other security and intelligence agencies involved in the operation, describing their professionalism, coordination and sacrifice as critical to the successful outcome.

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According to Alausa, “The successful rescue of these innocent children and their teachers is a moment of great relief for the nation. It reflects the determination of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to protect the lives of Nigerians and demonstrates the growing effectiveness of collaboration among the Federal Government, the Oyo State Government and our security agencies.”

He added that the operation had restored confidence in the country’s institutions and their capacity to tackle criminality.

“On behalf of the Federal Ministry of Education, I congratulate Mr. President on this important achievement. I also commend the Oyo State Government for its support and commitment throughout this difficult period, and sincerely appreciate the bravery, patriotism and tireless efforts of all the security personnel whose dedication made this rescue possible. Their collective efforts have restored hope to the affected families and reassured Nigerians that our institutions remain resolute in confronting criminality,” the minister said.

Alausa expressed sympathy to the rescued pupils, teachers and their families over the trauma they experienced during their captivity and prayed for their speedy physical and psychological recovery.

He reaffirmed the Federal Ministry of Education’s commitment to strengthening school safety across the country in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration.

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The minister also urged parents, communities, school authorities and other stakeholders to remain vigilant and continue supporting government efforts by cooperating with security agencies to ensure schools remain secure environments