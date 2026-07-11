The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has intensified its counter-terrorism operations in the North-East with fresh precision airstrikes that destroyed a terrorist enclave and neutralised several insurgents in Borno State. The operation, carried out by the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI, targeted a terrorist hideout at Yaganari in…...

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has intensified its counter-terrorism operations in the North-East with fresh precision airstrikes that destroyed a terrorist enclave and neutralised several insurgents in Borno State.

The operation, carried out by the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI, targeted a terrorist hideout at Yaganari in the Gezuwa general area on Friday, July 10, following intelligence reports of renewed insurgent activities.

The development was disclosed in a statement on Saturday by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

According to the statement, the air operation was launched after credible intelligence revealed the concentration of terrorist fighters and logistics facilities in the area.

The NAF said intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions confirmed the location of terrorist structures and logistics hubs before the targets were engaged in a series of precision strikes.

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The airstrikes, it said, destroyed the identified infrastructure and neutralised several terrorists, further disrupting the insurgents’ ability to regroup and operate.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, commended the personnel involved in the operation, describing the mission as another demonstration of the Air Force’s commitment to sustaining pressure on terrorist groups.

According to Aneke, “The Nigerian Air Force will continue to deliver decisive air power in concert with surface forces to hunt down, disrupt and destroy terrorist elements wherever they may seek refuge. We remain committed to ensuring that terrorists have no safe haven and no opportunity to recover their capabilities.”

He reaffirmed the military’s determination to sustain offensive operations against terrorist groups, stressing that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain focused on consolidating the gains already recorded in the ongoing counter-terrorism campaign.