Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has held meet with the Founder and President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, in Lagos, as part of ongoing efforts to advance the development of the Olokola Free Trade Zone (OKFTZ)....

Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has held meet with the Founder and President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, in Lagos, as part of ongoing efforts to advance the development of the Olokola Free Trade Zone (OKFTZ).

The meeting forms part of sustained engagements between the Ondo State Government and the Dangote Group aimed at unlocking the enormous economic potential of the Olokola Free Trade Zone through strategic public-private collaboration.

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Speaking after the meeting, Governor Aiyedatiwa said discussions focused on accelerating the transformation of the Olokola FTZ into a world-class industrial and logistics hub that will capitalize on Ondo State’s strategic coastal location, deep seaport potential, and abundant natural resources.

He noted that the project remains a key component of his administration’s OUR EASE agenda, describing it as a catalyst for industrialization, investment, and sustainable economic growth.

“The Olokola Free Trade Zone is central to our vision of building a resilient and diversified economy. Its development will attract significant local and foreign investments, create thousands of jobs, stimulate industrial activities, and position Ondo State as a major destination for manufacturing, trade, and maritime business,” the Governor said.

Governor Aiyedatiwa described Alhaji Dangote as a visionary entrepreneur whose investments have continued to shape Nigeria’s industrial landscape.

“Our conversation centered on strengthening our partnership to unlock the full potential of the Olokola Free Trade Zone for the benefit of the people of Ondo State, the Southwest region, and Nigeria as a whole. We share a common commitment to creating an industrial ecosystem that will drive long-term economic prosperity,” he added.

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The Governor disclosed that both parties reviewed the progress made on previous engagements and agreed on the next phase of implementation, including technical consultations, infrastructure development, and investment frameworks that will encourage greater private sector participation in the project.

He expressed appreciation to Alhaji Dangote for his sustained confidence in the economic prospects of Ondo State and his commitment to supporting Nigeria’s industrial development.

Governor Aiyedatiwa reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to provide the enabling environment, policy support, and necessary incentives to ensure the successful take-off of the Olokola Free Trade Zone, expressing confidence that the project will become a major driver of economic transformation, job creation, and inclusive growth in the state.