Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has congratulated Vice President Kashim Shettima following his retention as the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate alongside President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, on Saturday, July 11, Governor Fintiri described the…...

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has congratulated Vice President Kashim Shettima following his retention as the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate alongside President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, on Saturday, July 11, Governor Fintiri described the APC’s decision to retain the Tinubu-Shettima ticket as a vote of confidence in the leadership and performance of both men since their election in 2023.

According to the governor, the decision reflects the party’s belief in the experience, commitment and leadership qualities of the President and Vice President.

“The retention of Vice President Kashim Shettima reflects the trust and confidence reposed in him by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress. It is also a recognition of his loyalty, competence, and unwavering commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration,” Fintiri said.

The governor said Shettima has distinguished himself in office through his contributions to governance, national unity and policy implementation.

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He described the Vice President as a statesman and bridge-builder whose role in the administration has attracted widespread recognition.

Fintiri also expressed confidence that Shettima would continue to draw on his experience as a former two-term governor of Borno State and Vice President to support Nigeria’s development.

“I have no doubt that His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima, will continue to serve our country with integrity, dedication, and distinction in the years ahead,” the governor stated.

He prayed for God’s continued guidance, wisdom, good health and strength for the Vice President as he continues to discharge