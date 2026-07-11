Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has congratulated Vice President Kashim Shettima on his re-nomination as the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice-presidential candidate for the 2027 presidential election, describing the decision as a recognition of his competence, merit and loyalty. Abbas also commended President Bola Tinubu for retaining…...

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has congratulated Vice President Kashim Shettima on his re-nomination as the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice-presidential candidate for the 2027 presidential election, describing the decision as a recognition of his competence, merit and loyalty.

Abbas also commended President Bola Tinubu for retaining Shettima as his running mate, saying the decision reflects the President’s confidence in the Vice President and further strengthens the ruling party’s chances ahead of the January 2027 presidential election.

The Speaker, in a statement on Saturday, July 11, by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, said Shettima had remained a dependable deputy whose loyalty and commitment to the administration had contributed to the government’s focus on improving the lives of Nigerians.

He maintained that Tinubu’s decision to retain Shettima demonstrated sound leadership and political judgment, insisting that the APC ticket remained formidable.

“I join the leaders and countless members of our esteemed party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in congratulating Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, on his re-nomination as the vice presidential candidate alongside President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR,” Abbas said.

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The Speaker added that Shettima had consistently shown unwavering loyalty to the President, describing such commitment as uncommon in politics.

“Since taking office as Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, has remained loyal and dependable, which is why the administration stays focused and determined to improve the lives of citizens,” he stated.

Abbas further praised Tinubu for what he described as his abiding faith in the Vice President.

“With this decision, President Tinubu exemplifies extraordinary leadership and astute political judgment. The President’s confidence and belief in VP Shettima continue to stand firm,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the APC’s electoral prospects, the Speaker said the re-nomination of the Vice President had further strengthened the party’s campaign.

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“I make bold to say that this decision has further strengthened our party’s chances in the 2027 election. Without sounding conceited, APC will easily cruise to victory come January,” Abbas added.

He urged APC leaders and members across the country to intensify grassroots mobilisation and promote the party’s programmes ahead of the general election.

The APC had on Friday confirmed Shettima as President Tinubu’s running mate for the 2027 presidential election after the party’s National Working Committee officially received their nomination forms from the President’s Special Adviser on Political Matters, Ibrahim Masari.

Political parties are expected to submit their nomination forms to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before Saturday’s deadline.