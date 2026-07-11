Brazil and Germany have maintained their status as the highest-scoring nations in FIFA World Cup history despite both sides exiting the 2026 tournament before the quarter-final stage. The latest FIFA statistics, updated after matches played on July 10, show that five-time world champions Brazil remain the competition’s all-time leading scorers…...

Brazil and Germany have maintained their status as the highest-scoring nations in FIFA World Cup history despite both sides exiting the 2026 tournament before the quarter-final stage.

The latest FIFA statistics, updated after matches played on July 10, show that five-time world champions Brazil remain the competition’s all-time leading scorers with 247 goals from 119 matches.

Germany, four-time world champions, are second on the list with 243 goals from 116 World Cup matches.

Although Brazil were knocked out in the Round of 16 and Germany exited in the Round of 32, their decades of success at the tournament have ensured they remain comfortably ahead of other football giants.

Defending champions Argentina occupy third place with 166 goals, while France are fourth with 152 goals. Four-time champions Italy complete the top five with 128 goals despite missing out on qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Several of the leading nations still competing in the tournament have an opportunity to improve their historical records before the championship concludes.

France, powered by stars Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé, have progressed to the semi-finals, where they will face Spain in a high-profile encounter between two of the tournament’s strongest attacking teams.

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, also remain in contention alongside England, with Harry Kane aiming to help the Three Lions add to their World Cup goal tally as both nations chase further progress in the competition.

FIFA World Cup All-Time Top Scoring Nations As Of July 10, 2026:

Rank Country Goals 1 Brazil 247 2 Germany 243 3 Argentina 166 4 France 152 5 Italy 128 6 Spain 119 7 England 115 8 Netherlands 107 9 Uruguay 92 =10 Hungary 87 =10 Sweden 87