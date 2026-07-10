Closing in on a second FIFA World Cup title, former champions Spain will lock horns with Belgium in Friday’s second quarterfinal at the 2026 tournament. The two European heavyweights will meet in Los Angeles, with the winner advancing to a semifinal showdown against either France or Morocco. Match Preview Almost…...

Closing in on a second FIFA World Cup title, former champions Spain will lock horns with Belgium in Friday’s second quarterfinal at the 2026 tournament.

The two European heavyweights will meet in Los Angeles, with the winner advancing to a semifinal showdown against either France or Morocco.

Match Preview

Almost 16 years after lifting their maiden World Cup trophy in South Africa, Spain are within touching distance of another shot at global glory.

Luis de la Fuente’s side have enjoyed an impressive campaign, finishing top of Group H before cruising past Austria in the Round of 32. They then overcame Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16, thanks to Mikel Merino’s late winner, avenging last year’s UEFA Nations League final defeat to their Iberian rivals.

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The victory sent Spain into their sixth World Cup quarterfinal. After falling at this stage in each of their first four appearances, La Roja defeated Paraguay en route to lifting the trophy in 2010 and will now hope history repeats itself.

Spain’s defensive record has been one of the defining stories of their tournament. They remain the only team yet to concede a goal and have now registered six consecutive World Cup clean sheets — a streak spanning more than 10 hours of football.

Since De la Fuente took charge, Spain have also won all six knockout matches they have played at major tournaments, underlining their growing reputation as one of the favourites for this year’s title.

History also favours La Roja. Spain have won nine of their last 11 meetings with Belgium since losing at Euro 1980, although the nations have not faced each other for almost a decade. Their previous two World Cup meetings have produced one victory each.

Read Also: Spain Thrash Austria 3-0 to Reach World Cup Round of 16

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Belgium, meanwhile, are aiming to reach the World Cup semifinals for the third time after progressing from two of their previous three quarterfinal appearances. They will also hope to emulate the famous 1986 Belgian side that knocked Spain out at this stage.

The Red Devils topped Group G despite failing to hit top gear before edging Senegal 3-2 in a dramatic Round of 32 contest. Captain Youri Tielemans struck the latest goal in World Cup history to send Belgium through.

Coach Rudi Garcia then made a bold statement in the Round of 16 by leaving Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku and all-time leading scorer Romelu Lukaku on the bench against the United States. The gamble paid off spectacularly as Belgium cruised to a 4-1 victory.

Charles De Ketelaere scored twice before Hans Vanaken added another, while Lukaku came off the bench to score in his third consecutive World Cup appearance as a substitute.

Following intense scrutiny surrounding the Folarin Balogun controversy before the match, Belgium responded with one of their best performances of the tournament to eliminate the co-hosts while maintaining an average of more than 2.5 goals per game.

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Few expected Belgium to enjoy such a resurgence after their disappointing group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup, which appeared to signal the end of their celebrated “golden generation”. However, Garcia’s men are now unbeaten in 18 matches and remain firmly in contention for football’s biggest prize.

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Team News

Spain are expected to stick largely with the side that has guided them into the quarterfinals, although Mikel Merino’s match-winning display against Portugal has strengthened his case for a starting role alongside Marcos Llorente and Fabian Ruiz.

Nico Williams is still working his way back to full fitness following an adductor injury and is likely to begin on the bench again, leaving Lamine Yamal to continue on the right wing.

Leading the attack, Mikel Oyarzabal has been in impressive international form, contributing 23 goals and assists across his last 17 starts for Spain.

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Belgium are expected to continue with Charles De Ketelaere as a false nine, while Romelu Lukaku is likely to provide an impact from the bench after scoring in each of his last three substitute appearances.

Kevin De Bruyne, rested against the United States after being substituted in Belgium’s first four matches, could return to the starting lineup for the quarterfinal.

Belgium have, however, suffered a major setback with Amadou Onana ruled out after sustaining an ACL injury. Hans Vanaken and Nicolas Raskin are among the players who could fill the vacancy in midfield.

Defender Zeno Debast has yet to feature at the tournament due to a leg injury, meaning Garcia is expected to retain the same back four.

Probable Lineups

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Spain:

Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal.

Belgium:

Courtois; Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vanaken, Tielemans; Lukebakio, De Bruyne, Trossard; De Ketelaere.

Prediction

Spain’s defensive solidity has been unmatched throughout the tournament, while Belgium have rediscovered their attacking rhythm under Rudi Garcia. However, La Roja’s balance, consistency and ability to grind out results in tight matches could prove decisive.

Prediction: Spain 1-0 Belgium.