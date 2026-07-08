Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez etched his name into football history after scoring the 3,000th goal in FIFA World Cup history during his side’s dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt in Tuesday’s quarter-final clash. Fernandez struck the decisive goal as Argentina overturned a two-goal deficit to book their place in the…...

Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez etched his name into football history after scoring the 3,000th goal in FIFA World Cup history during his side’s dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt in Tuesday’s quarter-final clash.

Fernandez struck the decisive goal as Argentina overturned a two-goal deficit to book their place in the semi-finals, completing one of the most remarkable comebacks of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Confirming the milestone in a post on its official X account, FIFA wrote: “Enzo Fernandez has etched himself into @FIFAWorldCup history, scoring the 3,000th tournament goal.”

However, the match has since become one of the most controversial fixtures of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with debates over the officiating dominating discussions after the final whistle.

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The controversy stemmed from a series of decisions by the match officials, including the overturned red card shown to United States striker Folarin Balogun following a FIFA review, as well as several contentious calls that many fans claimed favoured Argentina during the dramatic comeback.

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The decisions sparked widespread reactions on social media, with some supporters alleging that the match was manipulated to ensure Argentina progressed to the quarter-finals.

Despite the backlash, several former referees, football administrators and pundits defended the officiating, insisting that the decisions were made in line with the Laws of the Game and the available video evidence. They rejected claims that the encounter was rigged, maintaining that VAR functioned as intended in reviewing key incidents.

FIFA has also stood by the officiating team, while its president, Gianni Infantino, has repeatedly insisted that the tournament is being conducted with transparency and fairness despite the controversy surrounding the quarter-final encounter.