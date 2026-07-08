The proposed heavyweight showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could take place at Wembley Stadium in the early hours of the morning to accommodate a global television audience. According to the BBC, Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh, who is spearheading negotiations for the all-British blockbuster, said he wants the…...

The proposed heavyweight showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could take place at Wembley Stadium in the early hours of the morning to accommodate a global television audience.

According to the BBC, Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh, who is spearheading negotiations for the all-British blockbuster, said he wants the bout to be staged in England while ensuring it reaches viewers worldwide.

The fight, which is being targeted for October or November, could reportedly begin as late as 4:00 a.m. GMT if organisers opt to align the main event with prime-time television in the United States.

Sources close to London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan told BBC Sport that hosting the fight at such an unusual hour is “doable,” although Alalshikh and other key stakeholders have yet to formally approach the mayor’s office.

Wembley Stadium currently operates under an 11:00 p.m. curfew. Any request to extend operating hours would require approval from both the Mayor of London and Brent Council, the local authority responsible for the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Also: Tinubu Speaks with Anthony Joshua, Mother After Ogun Accident

“Any changes to [the curfew] would have to be assessed by the stadium’s safety advisory group of which Brent Council is a partner,” the council told BBC Sport.

BBC Sport has contacted representatives of Alalshikh for comment.

“I tell you from the beginning, it depends if England give us all that we need,” Alalshikh said on Monday.

“We want the fight here in England, but we want the time zone of all the world, especially in America.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If they allow us to have Wembley late in the night, we want to do it in England. It is about the time and viewership.

“We will talk with the mayors and Prince Abdullah [bin Khaled bin Sultan].”

It would not be the first combat sports event in Britain to be scheduled around the American television market.

Ricky Hatton’s fight against Kostya Tszyu in June 2005 at Manchester Arena began at 02:00 to cater for American audiences, as did Joe Calzaghe’s bout against Jeff Lacy in March 2006 at the same venue.

When UFC 304 was held in Manchester in July 2024, the main card did not begin until 01:00 BST.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn, who represents Joshua, dismissed speculation the fight could be staged in the US. Hearn said the current agreement, signed by all parties, states the bout must take place in the United Kingdom.

Fury and Joshua are both set to return to the ring later this month before a potential meeting later in the year.

Former WBC heavyweight champion Fury, 37, will face Poland’s Mariusz Wach in Thailand on 24 July, while two-time world heavyweight champion Joshua, 36, takes on Kristian Prenga in Saudi Arabia the following day.