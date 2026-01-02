Adeniyi Kayode, a 46-year old driver of the Lexus SUV that was involved in the fatal accident that claimed the lives of Anthony Joshua ‘s personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami, has been charged and arraigned before Chief Magistrate Olufunmilayo Somefu...

Adeniyi Kayode, a 46-year old driver of the Lexus SUV that was involved in the fatal accident that claimed the lives of Anthony Joshua ‘s personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami, has been charged and arraigned before Chief Magistrate Olufunmilayo Somefun at the Sagamu Magistrate Court, Ogun State.

He faces a four-count charge, including Dangerous Driving Causing Death, Reckless and Negligent Driving, Driving Without Due Care and Attention, and Driving Without a Valid National Driver’s Licence.

The accident, which occurred on December 29, 2025, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, was caused by excessive speed and wrongful overtaking, according to police investigations.

The court granted him bail in the sum of ₦5,000,000 with two sureties and adjourned the case to January 20, 2026, for trial.

He was remanded pending the time he meets his bail condition.

Anthony Joshua, who sustained minor injuries, has been discharged from the hospital and is recuperating at home.

TVC News previously reported that following the unfortunate traffic incident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway that led to the death of two associates of British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua, the Ogun State Police Command has arrested the driver of the vehicle to investigate the circumstances leading to the fatal crash.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ogun Command, Oluseyi Babaseyi, confirmed the driver’s arrest in a Thursday statement on X.