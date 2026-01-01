Following the unfortunate traffic incident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway that led to the death of two associates of British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua, the Ogun State Police Command has arrested the driver of the vehicle to investigate the circumstances leading to the fatal crash. The Command&#...

Following the unfortunate traffic incident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway that led to the death of two associates of British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua, the Ogun State Police Command has arrested the driver of the vehicle to investigate the circumstances leading to the fatal crash.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ogun Command, Oluseyi Babaseyi, confirmed the driver’s arrest in a Thursday statement on X.

Babaseyi wrote, “The driver of the Lexus SUV is currently in custody in connection with the Anthony Joshua accident case. Investigations are ongoing.”

The Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps also confirmed that the tragic accident involving the convoy of renowned British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua claimed the lives of two people on the Makun axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Ogun Sector Command confirmed that the accident happened at Sinoma, near Sagamu, involving two vehicles.

The FRSC PRO in Ogun State, Afolabi Odunsi, in a press release, attributes the crash to overspeeding and wrongful overtaking by the driver, who overtook from the right-hand side and rammed into a stationary vehicle.

In an accident involving five individuals, Anthony Joshua sustained injuries, while two fatalities were recorded, and two others were rescued unharmed.

Anthony Joshua, who was in one of the vehicles, was taken to a hospital by his security team following the crash.

TVC News learnt that Joshua had been discharged from Lagoon Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos, late Wednesday night after doctors confirmed he was clinically fit to continue his recuperation from home.