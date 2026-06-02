President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the Nigerian Navy for its seven decades of service in securing the nation’s maritime domain, describing the force as a critical pillar of national and regional security. The President made the remarks at the 2026 International Fleet Review held at the Eko Atlantic Waterfront…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the Nigerian Navy for its seven decades of service in securing the nation’s maritime domain, describing the force as a critical pillar of national and regional security.

The President made the remarks at the 2026 International Fleet Review held at the Eko Atlantic Waterfront in Lagos as part of activities marking the Nigerian Navy’s 70th anniversary.

This was disclosed in a statement shared on the X handle of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajayi Temitope, on Tuesday, June 2.

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At the event, Tinubu commissioned three naval vessels, NNS Oloibiri, NNS Mambila and NNS Gurara, while praising the Navy’s role in combating piracy, crude oil theft, illegal fishing, maritime smuggling and other transnational crimes in the Gulf of Guinea.

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The President said the Navy’s sustained operations against crude oil theft and maritime criminality had contributed significantly to increased oil production, improved national revenue and enhanced investor confidence.

“Beyond the maritime domain, I also commend the Nigerian Navy for its contributions to counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations across the country. The courage and professionalism demonstrated by the Special Boat Service in executing complex missions are truly commendable.

“More so, with the recent induction of the Nigerian Navy Marines into operational theatres, I am confident that even greater successes will be recorded. Indeed, the Nigerian Navy has become an indispensable pillar of both national and regional security,” Tinubu said.

He noted that Nigeria’s maritime resources remain vital to the economy and commended the Navy for safeguarding the country’s territorial waters through surveillance, rapid response mechanisms and enforcement operations.

According to him, the force has successfully eliminated piracy in Nigerian waters and significantly reduced crude oil theft and other maritime crimes, thereby boosting economic growth and improving security in coastal communities.

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“Your theme for this milestone event, ‘Seven Decades of Operational Excellence,’ is not merely a slogan, but a proven reality. As we look to the future, I am confident that the Nigerian Navy will sustain this momentum and continue to secure the maritime environment as a thriving engine of our blue economy,” the President stated.

Tinubu also acknowledged the Navy’s collaboration with domestic security agencies, regional partners and international allies in making the Gulf of Guinea safer for commercial shipping and maritime activities.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the Navy through investments in modern platforms, advanced technology, personnel welfare, training and capacity development.

The President further congratulated the Chief of Naval Staff, Idi Abbas, officers, ratings, veterans and families of Navy personnel on the milestone anniversary, urging them to remain dedicated to duty, patriotism and national service.

Earlier, Vice Admiral Abbas attributed the Navy’s recent operational successes to sustained strategic investments in the force’s capabilities and infrastructure.