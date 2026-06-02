The Northern Christian Association (NCA) has commended the Department of State Services (DSS) for the arrest of five suspects allegedly linked to the November 2025 abduction of students and staff of St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, Niger State.

In a statement issued on Monday, the association’s chairman, Joseph John Hayab, praised the DSS under its Director-General, Oluwatosin Ajayi, for what he described as a significant breakthrough in the fight against insecurity.

Hayab noted that while government actions often attract criticism when expectations are not met, it is equally important to acknowledge positive outcomes when they occur.

According to him, the arrest of individuals allegedly involved in supplying arms to criminal groups highlights the value of sustained intelligence gathering and coordinated security operations in tackling insecurity across the country.

He stressed that dismantling networks responsible for providing logistics and weapons to terrorists is crucial to weakening their operational capacity and preventing attacks on innocent citizens and vulnerable communities.

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The NCA also acknowledged the sacrifices of security personnel who continue to risk their lives despite being frequent targets of terrorist attacks. It urged security agencies to carry out thorough investigations and ensure that all those connected to the crime are brought to justice.

Hayab encouraged security operatives not to be discouraged, expressing confidence that stronger collaboration among security agencies, communities, and other stakeholders would advance efforts towards a peaceful and secure Nigeria.

He further called on the Federal Government to intensify efforts against terrorism and other violent crimes in order to restore public confidence and strengthen national security.