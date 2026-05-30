A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki, has formally affirmed former President Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election. The decision was announced in a communiqué issued after the faction’s Special National Convention held in Abuja…...

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki, has formally affirmed former President Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

The decision was announced in a communiqué issued after the faction’s Special National Convention held in Abuja on May 30 and signed by the Interim National Working Committee’s National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong.

According to the statement, the party had fulfilled all statutory requirements by notifying the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies of its planned convention and had secured the A Class Event Centre in Abuja for the exercise.

The faction, however, alleged that the venue’s management later withdrew access.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group claimed the event centre informed party officials that it had been warned that its Certificate of Occupancy could be revoked and the facility demolished if the convention was allowed to proceed.

The statement further alleged that the Federal Capital Territory Administration reinforced the pressure by issuing a public warning to businesses against hosting activities it considered unlawful.

The faction also claimed that police personnel were deployed around the venue on the eve of the convention, effectively restricting access to the facility.

Following the development, party leaders convened an emergency meeting involving members of the Board of Trustees, Interim National Working Committee, National Executive Committee, state chairmen, governorship and National Assembly candidates, among other stakeholders.

According to the communiqué, participants resolved against confronting security operatives or attempting to force access to the venue after appeals from elder statesmen within the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement said the elders advised restraint, arguing that the party should respond through the democratic process rather than engage in physical confrontation.

As part of the resolutions reached, stakeholders unanimously adopted Jonathan as the PDP’s presidential flag bearer for the 2027 election, while plans for a formal presentation and flag-off ceremony would be announced later.

The faction also condemned what it described as the misuse of state power by officials of administration, alleging that opposition activities were being deliberately suppressed.

It warned that such actions, if unchecked, could undermine democratic institutions and encourage authoritarian tendencies.

The group further claimed that the ruling party viewed the PDP as a major political threat, arguing that other political parties facing internal leadership disputes had been allowed to conduct their conventions without similar restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The faction called on President Bola Tinubu to take steps to reduce political tensions and ensure a level playing field for all political parties.

It also urged party members nationwide to remain committed to the PDP’s ideals, expressing confidence that the challenges confronting the opposition would eventually be overcome.

The convention concluded by directing the Interim National Working Committee to intensify preparations for the 2027 elections and embark on local and international advocacy regarding what it described as growing pressure on opposition parties.

The communiqué stated that the PDP faction remained united, prepared and fully mobilised for the 2027 general election.