A political support group, BTO For PBAT 27, convened by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his third anniversary as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In a statement signed by the Director…...

A political support group, BTO For PBAT 27, convened by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his third anniversary as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the Director General of the group, Ogbeni Adojutelegan Adesuyi, the group praised President Tinubu’s administration for what it described as “courageous reforms, bold economic decisions, and unwavering commitment towards repositioning Nigeria for sustainable growth and renewed hope.”

According to the statement, the past three years of the Tinubu administration have been marked by decisive leadership and strategic policy reforms aimed at stabilizing the nation’s economy and laying the foundation for long-term prosperity.

“The administration has demonstrated that difficult but necessary decisions, though challenging in the short term, are vital for building a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria for future generations,” the statement read.

The group further commended the President’s efforts in infrastructure development, fiscal discipline, energy sector reforms, and initiatives targeted at strengthening national security across the country.

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BTO For PBAT 27 also applauded President Tinubu’s leadership of the All Progressives Congress, noting that his Renewed Hope Agenda continues to inspire confidence among party faithful and Nigerians at large.

“Your leadership continues to inspire confidence in the Renewed Hope Agenda and in the capacity of our great party to deliver good governance and democratic dividends to the Nigerian people,” the statement added.

Reaffirming its loyalty and support, the group pledged continued commitment to promoting the President’s vision and policies ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“BTO For PBAT 27 remains fully committed to supporting your vision, leadership, and developmental agenda as you continue to work towards a more united, secure, and prosperous Nigeria,” the statement concluded.

The group also prayed for divine wisdom, strength, and continued success for President Tinubu in the service of the nation.