A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki, on Saturday endorsed former President Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election. Read Also Lagos Factional PDP Suspends Bode George, 23 Others Over Alleged Anti-Party ActivitiesFCTA Threatens to Revoke…...

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki, on Saturday endorsed former President Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

The endorsement was ratified during a brief convention held at an alternative venue after members of the group were reportedly prevented from accessing their original event location in Abuja.

READ ALSO: PDP Faction to Ratify Goodluck Jonathan as 2027 Presidential Candidate

The gathering, which lasted less than 20 minutes, culminated in the presentation of the party’s presidential nomination certificate to Jonathan through one of his allies, Fred Agbedi, who received the document on his behalf.