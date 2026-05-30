The Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Ola Awakan, has applauded President Bola Tinubu for approving a 30-day visa-free entry policy for Rwandan nationals, describing the move as a major boost for tourism and regional integration. Awakan, in a statement issued by the NTDA Press and Public Relations…...

The Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Ola Awakan, has applauded President Bola Tinubu for approving a 30-day visa-free entry policy for Rwandan nationals, describing the move as a major boost for tourism and regional integration.

Awakan, in a statement issued by the NTDA Press and Public Relations Unit, said the policy represents a significant step toward strengthening bilateral relations between Nigeria and Rwanda while promoting easier movement across the continent.

The tourism chief noted that the decision mirrors Rwanda’s existing visa-free arrangement for Nigerian citizens and aligns with the Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to him, the reciprocal arrangement is expected to deepen cultural exchanges and expand tourism opportunities between both countries.

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“This reciprocal arrangement will facilitate easier movement of people, foster cultural exchanges, and open new doors for tourism between our two great nations,” Awakan said.

He explained that the policy would allow Rwandan visitors to explore Nigeria’s cultural heritage, festivals and tourist attractions without the previous visa requirements for a period of up to 30 days.

“By easing travel restrictions, we are not only honouring our shared Pan-African values but also creating practical opportunities for mutual growth in the tourism sector,” he stated.

Awakan also urged the Federal Government to consider extending similar visa exemption arrangements to other African countries, arguing that broader visa liberalisation would significantly enhance tourism flows into Nigeria.

He said reducing travel barriers across Africa would improve Nigeria’s attractiveness as a tourism destination, encourage longer visitor stays and increase spending on accommodation, food, entertainment and other tourism-related services.

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The NTDA boss added that wider visa-free access across the continent would stimulate job creation in the hospitality and creative sectors while strengthening Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global tourism market.

He further commended the governments of Ghana, Kenya, Republic of the Congo and Burundi for removing visa requirements for African travellers, describing the move as an important contribution to regional integration and the free movement of people across the continent.