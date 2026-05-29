A group under the auspices of Tinubu Second Term Mandate (T2M) in Zamfara state has donated twenty three Million Naira, two hundred and forty two thousand naira for the re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Come 2027...

A group under the auspices of Tinubu Second Term Mandate (T2M) in Zamfara state has donated twenty three Million Naira, two hundred and forty two thousand naira for the re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Come 2027

The group presented the cheque to the Minister of State For Defence, Bello Matawalle at his residence in Maradun Local government area

Leader of the group, Dr Al’amin Tsafe said the group deemed it fit to support the second term bid of the president following the successes recorded by his administration in the last three years

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Dr. Al’amin adds that the Tinubu’s administration has continued to meet the need of all Nigerians

The contribution according to him reflects the group’s commitment, loyalty, and support to the Tinubu’s government particularly it’s programs and policies

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The group noted that the gesture is also sign of confidence in President Tinubu’s administration, particularly in the areas of security, economic reforms, and national development among others

” We as a group felt that there is no better Candidate to run for the presidency than Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and that is why we are out to garner support including financial donation to the course ” Dr. Al’amin.

“We are really very pleased to have contributed the little we can to ensure this dream of Second Term bid becomes a reality” He added.

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” President Tinubu’s administration has done excellently well in the areas of Security, economic, Agriculture and youth empowerment especially in the northern part of the country, therefore he needs our support as well ”

The group assured that it will continue to preach the good works the current administration to Nigerians especially as the 2027 election approaches.

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Responding, the Minister of state for Defence, Bello Matawalle thanked the group for the confidence they have in the Tinubu’s administration, which according to him has not failed Nigerians

Dr. Matawalle insist that the North should do all it can and pay back President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with their votes to ensure his victory in the coming polls

The former Zamfara state governor commended the initiative and enjoin others to learn and follow suite

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The Defence Minister promised to present the cheque to the relevant authorities.

The presentation of the over twenty three million naira as contribution for president Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 is coming on the day Bola Ahmed Tinubu is marking his three years in office as Nigeria’s President.