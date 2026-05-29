The Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) has paid a Sallah visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his residence in Lagos. ‎...

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has paid a Sallah visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his residence in Lagos.

‎

‎Leading the delegation was the Chairman of the NGF and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The governors commended the President for his doggedness in steering the leadership of the country, particularly highlighting his achievements in infrastructural development.

‎

ADVERTISEMENT

‎The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum, Hope Uzodimma, also joined in celebrating the Sallah festivities with the President.

He thanked him for the bold steps taken in implementing his economic policies.

‎

‎Furthermore, Vice President Kashim Shettima eulogized the President, praising his decisive action regarding the removal of the fuel subsidy