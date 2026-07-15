Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, on Tuesday met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where the duo held extensive discussions on issues of national development, security, economic growth and ongoing infrastructure development in Imo State...

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, on Tuesday met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where the duo held extensive discussions on issues of national development, security, economic growth and ongoing infrastructure development in Imo State.

Speaking to Journalists after the meeting, Governor Uzodimma said the discussions focused on matters of national importance, including efforts by the Federal Government to strengthen security, improve the economy and accelerate development across the country.

The Governor congratulated President Tinubu on the successful release of the schoolchildren who were recently abducted in Oyo State, describing the development as a testament to the Federal Government’s commitment to safeguarding the lives of Nigerians and strengthening national security.

He also commended the President for the recent increase in Nigeria’s crude oil production, noting that the improved output would enhance national revenue, support economic stability and provide more resources for critical development projects.

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Governor Uzodimma reiterated his support for the ongoing conversation on the establishment of state police, saying the initiative would complement existing security structures and enable state governments to respond more effectively to local security challenges.

On Imo State, the Governor briefed President Tinubu on the progress of key infrastructure and developmental projects being executed by his administration, stressing that the investments are already improving the quality of life of residents and expanding economic opportunities across the state.

According to him, the projects align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government by promoting inclusive growth, improving connectivity and creating an enabling environment for investment.

Governor Uzodimma also extended an invitation to President Tinubu to visit Imo State to commission a number of completed legacy projects, expressing confidence that the President’s visit would further strengthen collaboration between the Federal Government and the state in advancing sustainable development.

The meeting underscored the continued partnership between the Federal Government and theh Imo State Government in pursuing policies and initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of Nigerians and driving national progress.