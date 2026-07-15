President Bola Tinubu will attend the 2026 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York this September, where he is expected to present his administration’s reform agenda and highlight Nigeria’s economic progress. Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, disclosed this after a meeting with the…...

President Bola Tinubu will attend the 2026 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York this September, where he is expected to present his administration’s reform agenda and highlight Nigeria’s economic progress.

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, disclosed this after a meeting with the President at the State House in Abuja.

According to Ibrahim, President Tinubu has confirmed his participation in the annual General Assembly and will also attend selected high-level side events focusing on energy, education and healthcare.

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He said the President’s address to world leaders will centre on the impact of the administration’s economic reforms and Nigeria’s development trajectory.

The envoy added that Tinubu had directed that greater attention be paid to border policing across West Africa, with Nigeria set to engage the United Nations on strengthening regional border security and tackling cross-border threats.

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Ibrahim described porous borders as a major challenge facing the sub-region, stressing that the issue requires stronger international cooperation and support from the United Nations.

The annual UN General Assembly brings together world leaders to deliberate on key global issues, including peace and security, sustainable development, climate change and international cooperation. President Tinubu is expected to use the platform to outline Nigeria’s priorities and engage with global leaders on issues affecting the country and the West African region.