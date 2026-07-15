Following the rescue of pupils and staff abducted from the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, survivors have begun recounting the traumatic experiences they endured during their days in captivity. The relatives of a young survivor of the Oriire school abduction, Taiwo, have shared details of her experience in…...

Following the rescue of pupils and staff abducted from the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, survivors have begun recounting the traumatic experiences they endured during their days in captivity.

The relatives of a young survivor of the Oriire school abduction, Taiwo, have shared details of her experience in the bush with the abductors.

In this video, exclusively obtained by TVC News, Taiwo’s relatives described her reaction to seeing unfamiliar faces.

One of the relatives said, “As soon as she saw you from afar, she clung to us,” while another voice off camera said, “She wanted to start running into the bush. She was shaking.”

Another relative, speaking on camera, said, “They put them through a lot of suffering. She has been recounting her experience with the abductors to us since. She said that whenever she asked for her relatives, they would beat her.”

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Another relative, speaking off camera, added, “When we asked her what they gave them to eat, she said that they usually gave them garri without sugar.”

TVC News Online reports that the victims were rescued by a joint military operation on Friday, July 10, 2026.

Thus far, 31 of the rescued victims were discharged from the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso on Tuesday, while nine remain under medical care. The nine include eight children and one adult.

The Chief Medical Director of the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Dr Olawale Olakulehin, says the hospital will provide post-discharge support for victims of the Oriire abduction through home visits by medical social workers, paediatricians and psychologists where necessary.