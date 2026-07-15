Nigeria’s headline inflation rate edged lower to 15.91% in June 2026, compared to 15.93% recorded in May, according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. Confirmed by the National Bureau Of Statistics on its X page on Wednesday, The June inflation rate was significantly lower than the 25.29% recorded…...

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate edged lower to 15.91% in June 2026, compared to 15.93% recorded in May, according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report.

Confirmed by the National Bureau Of Statistics on its X page on Wednesday, The June inflation rate was significantly lower than the 25.29% recorded in June 2025, reflecting a continued moderation in headline price growth on a year-on-year basis.

The post reads, In June 2026, “The Headline inflation rate was 15.91%, down from 15.93% in May 2026 and stood at 25.29% in the same month of the preceding year (June 2025).

Read Also: Food Prices Crash As Headline Inflation Drops To 15.10% – NBS

“On a month-on-month basis, the Headline inflation rate in June 2026 was 1.66%, which was 0.09% lower than the rate recorded in May 2026 (1.75%).

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The Food inflation rate in June 2026 was 17.52% on a year-on-year basis. On a month-on-month basis, the Food inflation rate in June 2026 was 3.75%, up by 0.77% points from May 2026 (2.98%). “