Nigeria’s headline inflation rate climbed to 15.69 per cent in April 2026. The latest figures were released on Friday by the National Bureau of Statistics in its Consumer Price Index report. According to the bureau, the new inflation figure represents an increase from the 15.38 per cent recorded in March.…...

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate climbed to 15.69 per cent in April 2026.

The latest figures were released on Friday by the National Bureau of Statistics in its Consumer Price Index report.

According to the bureau, the new inflation figure represents an increase from the 15.38 per cent recorded in March.

The NBS said the April inflation data showed “an increase of 0.31% compared to the March 2026 Headline inflation rate”.

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However, the agency noted that prices rose at a slower pace on a month-on-month basis.

“On a month-on-month basis, the Headline inflation rate in April 2026 was 2.13%, which was 2.05% lower than the rate recorded in March 2026 (4.18%).

“This means that in April 2026, the rate of increase in the average price level was lower than the rate of increase in the average price level in March 2026,” the report stated.

Food inflation also remained elevated during the month, with the year-on-year food inflation rate standing at 16.06 per cent.

The bureau said this was lower than the 24.68 per cent recorded in April 2025.

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On a monthly basis, food inflation eased slightly to 3.63 per cent from 4.17 per cent in March.

“On a month-on-month basis, the Food inflation rate in April 2026 was 3.63%, down by 0.54% points from March 2026 (4.17%),” the NBS stated.

The agency attributed the movement in food prices to increases in the average prices of several staple products.

“This can be attributed to the rate of change in the average prices of the following products: Millet Whole grain, Yam Flour, Ginger (Fresh), Beef, Garri, Yam Tuber, Pepper (Fresh), Cray Fish, Cassava Tuber, Beans, Irish Potatoes, Tomatoes (Fresh), Wheat Grain (Sold loose), Soy Beans, Guinea Corn, Plantain, Carrots (Fresh) etc,” it added.

State-by-state data released by the bureau showed that Enugu recorded the highest food inflation rate on a year-on-year basis at 32.67 per cent, followed by Kwara at 30.77 per cent and Adamawa at 30.14 per cent.

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By contrast, Borno recorded the slowest rise at 1.67 per cent, while Jigawa and Taraba posted 6.17 per cent and 7.19 per cent respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, Niger recorded the highest food inflation rate at 8.53 per cent, followed by Bauchi at 6.78 per cent and Kogi at 6.72 per cent.

Kebbi, Katsina and Bayelsa recorded the slowest increases in monthly food inflation at 0.23 per cent, 0.47 per cent and 1.29 per cent respectively.

The inflation figures come as the Central Bank of Nigeria continues efforts to bring inflation down to a single-digit target range of between six and nine per cent.