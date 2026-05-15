Nigeria’s insurance sector has recorded a technological milestone with the launch of what is being described as the country’s first multi-language generative artificial intelligence assistant for insurance services. Heirs Insurance Group unveiled the AI platform, known as Prince AI, as part of efforts to simplify insurance processes and improve access…...

Nigeria’s insurance sector has recorded a technological milestone with the launch of what is being described as the country’s first multi-language generative artificial intelligence assistant for insurance services.

Heirs Insurance Group unveiled the AI platform, known as Prince AI, as part of efforts to simplify insurance processes and improve access to insurance services across different language groups and demographics.

The company said the AI assistant enables customers to access insurance information, purchase policies, renew plans and initiate claims through WhatsApp, the SimpleLife mobile application and the company’s website.

According to the firm, Prince AI supports multiple languages including English, Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese and Chinese, a feature expected to help reduce communication barriers that often limit insurance penetration in Nigeria.

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Industry stakeholders have repeatedly identified poor awareness, limited understanding of insurance products and language barriers as some of the factors affecting insurance adoption, especially among underserved populations.

Speaking on the innovation, the Chief Digital Officer of Heirs Insurance Group, Peace Okhianmhense-Philips, said the introduction of the platform marked a new phase in the company’s digital operations.

“Prince AI represents the next phase of our digital evolution,” she said. “By embedding generative AI into our customer experience, we are improving speed, efficiency, and humanising insurance. This innovation allows us to connect more meaningfully with our customers and deliver support that is instant, intelligent, and accessible.”

The company stated that the platform uses adaptive intelligence to continuously learn from customer interactions and improve the accuracy of its responses over time, while human representatives would remain available for personalised support where necessary.

The launch coincided with the company’s appearance on the 2026 Financial Times list of Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies, where two of its subsidiaries, Heirs Life Assurance and Heirs General Insurance, ranked among the top 50 companies featured on the continent-wide list.

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Niyi Onifade, Sector Head of Heirs Insurance Group, said the recognition reflected the company’s focus on innovation and technology-driven growth in the insurance industry.

“We are immensely proud that both our companies have been recognised among Africa’s fastest-growing,” he said. “Through innovations like Prince AI, we are removing barriers to insurance access and building financial resilience across the continent.”