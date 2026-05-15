As the All Progressives Congress (APC) holds its direct primary for House of Representatives seats on Saturday in Ondo State, Bamidele Omosehin, a prominent aspirant for the Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency seat, has toured and visited all the monarchs in the wards within the constituency. He received royal blessings from all…...

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) holds its direct primary for House of Representatives seats on Saturday in Ondo State, Bamidele Omosehin, a prominent aspirant for the Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency seat, has toured and visited all the monarchs in the wards within the constituency.

He received royal blessings from all the traditional rulers in the kingdoms within the constituency.

During his ward tour and consultation ahead of the party’s primaries, Omosehin received blessings from Oba Oluwole Adesayo, the Ahaba of Ajagba, under the “Dele de, asejere de” slogan.

At Catholic Hall, Ode Irele, Zone 1, Wards 1–5, Omosehin engaged with party delegates and supporters ahead of the APC primary election for the Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency.

He also met party faithful at Igodan Lisa/Okunmu Ward, Okitipupa Ward 2, assuring them of productive representation.

Omosehin further visited the two wards in Igbotako, where he interacted with APC loyalists and committed party supporters.

The APC will hold a direct primary across all 18 local government areas of the state on Friday and Saturday after failing to reach a consensus on candidates.

Omosehin, a philanthropist, is participating in Saturday’s primary and expressed optimism about coming out victorious in the poll.