Governor Umar Namadi says the ruling APC in Jigawa State has achieved what he describes as a major political milestone ahead of the party primaries, with about 90 percent of positions settled through consensus arrangements. The governor says only five federal constituencies will conduct direct primaries for House of Representatives…...

Governor Umar Namadi says the ruling APC in Jigawa State has achieved what he describes as a major political milestone ahead of the party primaries, with about 90 percent of positions settled through consensus arrangements.

The governor says only five federal constituencies will conduct direct primaries for House of Representatives seats, a move party leaders believe will reduce tension and strengthen unity within the party.

At a special meeting with political appointees, local government chairmen and party leaders in Dutse, Governor Umar Namadi calls for total grassroots mobilization ahead of Saturday’s APC primaries.

The governor says consensus agreements have been successfully reached in most constituencies across the state, leaving only five federal constituencies to conduct direct primaries across 15 local government areas.

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According to him, the affected constituencies include Dutse/Kiyawa, Kazaure/Roni/Gwiwa/Yankwashi, Ringim/Taura, Hadejia/Auyo/Kafin Hausa, and Gumel/Gagarawa federal constituencies.

Governor Namadi directs all political appointees to return to their wards and strengthen support for the APC at the grassroots level.

He says the party’s ability to resolve most contests through consensus reflects growing unity and political maturity within the Jigawa APC.

The governor also meets with the 27 local government chairmen and APC local government executives to discuss logistics and security arrangements aimed at ensuring smooth and peaceful primaries across the state.

In his remarks, Jigawa State APC Chairman Ahmad Garba says all necessary materials and arrangements are already in place for what he describes as free, fair and credible primaries.

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He maintains that the party remains united and fully prepared for the exercise.

Garba also urges political appointees and party loyalists to intensify mobilization efforts ahead of the primaries, stressing that voter participation and party unity remain critical to the APC’s success in the state.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information, Sagir Musa, says Jigawa intends to set an example for other states through a peaceful and transparent primary election process.

He expresses confidence that the conduct of the primaries will further strengthen public trust in the party’s internal democratic process.

As preparations enter the final stage, attention now shifts to Saturday’s exercise, where party members in the affected constituencies are expected to decide their candidates through direct voting.

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The outcome is also expected to test the party’s unity and grassroots strength ahead of future political contests in the state.