Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have attacked a primary and junior secondary school in Mussa village, Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, with reports indicating that an unspecified number of pupils may have been abducted. Residents say the attackers stormed the community on motorcycles shortly after troops on patrol left…...

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have attacked a primary and junior secondary school in Mussa village, Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, with reports indicating that an unspecified number of pupils may have been abducted.

Residents say the attackers stormed the community on motorcycles shortly after troops on patrol left the area on Friday.

Many students were said to have fled into nearby bushes during the attack.

The Deputy Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdullahi Askira, confirmed the incident, describing it as unfortunate.

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He however said details surrounding the number of abducted students remain unclear.