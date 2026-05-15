Desmond Elliot, the lawmaker representing Surulere Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, has apologised to Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to Bola Tinubu, over a statement linking him to Mudashiru Obasa’s impeachment. Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, explained how he almost lost his position in 2025 due to the…...

Desmond Elliot, the lawmaker representing Surulere Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, has apologised to Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to Bola Tinubu, over a statement linking him to Mudashiru Obasa’s impeachment.

Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, explained how he almost lost his position in 2025 due to the alleged involvement of the actor-turned-politician, Elliot, in the impeachment plot against the Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Obasa.

The CoS, in a now-trending video, disclosed that President Tinubu summoned him to his residence in Abuja at the height of the Obasa impeachment saga.

According to the video, Gbajabiamila narrated how he was confronted by the president while addressing stakeholders during the All Progressives Congress (APC) meeting in Lagos, adding that the Director General of the Department of State Security also confronted him regarding the incident. He said, “I almost lost my job as chief of staff last year because of Desmond Elliot. He’s alive today; you can go and verify with him. ADVERTISEMENT Gbajabiamila said he defended Elliot and insisted the lawmaker was not among those behind the crisis in the Lagos assembly before speaking with him. He said, “Immediately, I said to Mr President, no, no, no. Desmond is not part of them. I haven’t even spoken to him. I didn’t know whether he was part of that. I said, no, he’s not part of them. “Of course, the president will not believe that Desmond will do such a thing, and I don’t know about it. If it were not that I had the kind of relationship I had with the president, I wouldn’t be here today.” Gbajabiamila said that after the meeting with President Tinubu, he called and cautioned Desmond Elliot, directing him to issue a press statement distancing himself from the impeachment move if he was not complicit. However, the CoS said Elliot never issued any statement addressing the allegations. ADVERTISEMENT Appearing on TVC Entertainments’ Your View on Friday, Desmond Elliot apologised to former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Gbajabiamila, saying he was sorry over “something or whatever it was.” Elliot noted that learning from Gbajabiamila greatly influenced his understanding of politics.

He said, “‘Oh yes, the media will come out and say Desmond begs again.’ Yes, because he is my egbon (elder brother) and I grew up learning everything I know in politics through him. He might be upset over something or whatever it was.”

He added, “I’m human, and to err is human, to forgive is divine. So, I’m sorry, my Daddy, if I have offended you in any way. To the matriarch of Surulere, Mama, I’m sorry if I’ve offended you. But I will keep keeping the party strong.”

He urged members of the constituency to support his reelection bid, noting that his administrative scorecard is available to the public.

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“And to all Surulerians, my scorecard—my scorecard is there. You know the things I’ve done to make Surulere a better place,” he concluded.