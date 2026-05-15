President Bola Tinubu has urged African nations to prioritise stronger economic collaboration within the continent, stressing that Africa’s growth and prosperity depend largely on deeper regional partnerships, trade integration, and investment in local businesses. Tinubu made the call while speaking at the Presidential Panel of the Africa CEO Forum held…...

President Bola Tinubu has urged African nations to prioritise stronger economic collaboration within the continent, stressing that Africa’s growth and prosperity depend largely on deeper regional partnerships, trade integration, and investment in local businesses.

Tinubu made the call while speaking at the Presidential Panel of the Africa CEO Forum held in Kigali, Rwanda, where he addressed political and business leaders on the future of economic development across the continent.

In a statement shared via his X handle after the event, the Nigerian leader said Africa must focus on building internal economic strength rather than relying heavily on external markets and foreign partnerships.

According to him, African countries must create opportunities for businesses to scale across borders through increased intra-African trade, improved infrastructure connectivity, and stronger support systems for the continent’s youthful and innovative population.

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“Our continent cannot build scale by looking outward first,” Tinubu stated. “We must invest in one another, trade more with one another, build the corridors that connect our markets, ensure our innovative youthful population get the support they need, and give African businesses the confidence to expand across African borders.”

The President said Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms are designed not only to address current challenges but also to position the country for leadership in the future African economy.

He highlighted the importance of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), digital trade, shared infrastructure, stronger logistics systems, commodities exchange, and increased private sector collaboration as critical drivers for continental prosperity.

Tinubu also called for reforms in the global financial system, arguing that Africa deserves fairer treatment that reflects the continent’s unique economic realities and development challenges.

“The global risk and financial architecture must also give Africa a fair deal that recognises our local nuances and contexts,” he said.

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The Nigerian leader further commended Rwandan President Paul Kagame for hosting the forum and praised Rwanda’s development model, describing it as a reflection of discipline, clarity, and effective execution in governance.

“I thank my brother, President Paul Kagame, for his warm hospitality and for Rwanda’s continued leadership in showing what discipline, clarity and execution can do for development,” Tinubu stated.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening ties with Rwanda and other African countries in pursuit of greater economic integration and continental competitiveness.

“Nigeria will continue to work with Rwanda and other African partners to build a continent that produces more, trades more, connects better, and competes with greater confidence in the world,” he added.

Tinubu concluded by urging African leaders and stakeholders to collectively take ownership of the continent’s future, insisting that Africa’s development must be driven by Africans themselves.

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“Africa’s future will not be handed to us. We must build it, own it, and defend it together,” the President said.