President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for unity, discipline and fairness as the All Progressives Congress (APC) commences its nationwide primary elections ahead of the 2026 general polls. In a State House statement issued on Thursday, the President described the exercise as a defining moment for the ruling party, noting…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for unity, discipline and fairness as the All Progressives Congress (APC) commences its nationwide primary elections ahead of the 2026 general polls.

In a State House statement issued on Thursday, the President described the exercise as a defining moment for the ruling party, noting that it marks the APC’s fourth election cycle since its formation.

Tinubu said the primaries, beginning with House of Representatives contests and culminating in the presidential primary scheduled for May 25, are not merely about selecting candidates but serve as a test of the party’s cohesion and strength.

“The primaries are a referendum on our unity, resilience and strength as a party. They present an opportunity to renew the bond and ideals that we share,” he stated.

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The President commended ongoing efforts by party leaders to adopt consensus arrangements in line with the Electoral Act 2026 and the APC constitution, describing the approach as a means of minimising internal conflicts.

He, however, stressed that where consensus fails, members must approach the contest with a spirit of sportsmanship, urging all participants to maintain peace and avoid actions that could undermine party unity.

“In every contest, there will be a winner and a loser. I urge the winners not to gloat and the losers to take outcomes in good faith, bearing in mind the overall interest of the party and the country,” Tinubu said.

He warned against a return to “do-or-die politics,” emphasising that political contests should not be treated as zero-sum games. According to him, party leaders and successful candidates must extend reconciliation efforts to aggrieved members to strengthen internal cohesion.

Tinubu also charged governors and party officials to ensure a level playing field for all aspirants, insisting that fairness and justice must guide the conduct of the primaries.

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On inclusion, the President appealed for greater support for women and youth, describing them as critical demographics that must not be sidelined in the political process.

He further directed the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to remain professional and restrict their roles to maintaining peace throughout the exercise.

The President expressed optimism that the process would produce credible candidates capable of leading the party to victory in the forthcoming general elections.