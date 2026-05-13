Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle affecting key ministries in the state, with the changes taking immediate effect. The development was announced during the State Executive Council meeting, where the government also approved major road projects worth over twenty-six billion naira and reiterated its…...

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle affecting key ministries in the state, with the changes taking immediate effect.

The development was announced during the State Executive Council meeting, where the government also approved major road projects worth over twenty-six billion naira and reiterated its ban on the indiscriminate placement of posters on public infrastructure.

In the reshuffle, the Commissioner for Energy Development, Mohammed Chubado, has been redeployed to the Ministry of Health, while the Commissioner for Livestock Development, Sali Idris, has been moved to oversee the Ministry of Agriculture. Similarly, the Commissioner for Special Duties, Usman Lamurde, will now head the Ministry of Livestock Development.

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The State Executive Council also witnessed the swearing-in of Leder Leneke as the new Commissioner for Information and Strategy following his confirmation by the Adamawa State House of Assembly.

Leneke takes over from James Iliya, who resigned from office to pursue elective political ambitions.

At the meeting, the council approved the construction of a 31-kilometre township road project in Kofare, Yola South Local Government Area, at the cost of over ₦23 billion.

Council also approved the construction of a 3.1-kilometre rural road in Hildi, Hong Local Government Area, valued at about ₦3 billion.

Meanwhile, the Adamawa State Government has restated its ban on the placement of posters on public infrastructure, including schools, hospitals and other government facilities.

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The government warned that violators of the directive would face sanctions as part of efforts to maintain environmental sanitation and protect public assets.