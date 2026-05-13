U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday evening to a red-carpet, setting the stage for a crucial two-day meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Descending from Air Force One, Trump was received by Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng—a gesture widely interpreted as a significant diplomatic signal from Beijing, given…...

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday evening to a red-carpet, setting the stage for a crucial two-day meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Descending from Air Force One, Trump was received by Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng—a gesture widely interpreted as a significant diplomatic signal from Beijing, given the level of representation compared to his previous visit in 2017.

The visit comes at a delicate moment in global politics, with discussions expected to span trade tensions, technological rivalry, the ongoing Iran conflict, and the fraught issue of Taiwan.

Trump’s trip, initially scheduled for March, was delayed due to the escalating war involving the U.S. and Israel in Iran, a conflict that continues to disrupt global energy markets and heighten geopolitical uncertainty.

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Ahead of his meeting with Xi, Trump signalled a major economic push, saying he would urge China to “open up” its economy further to American businesses and innovation.

“I will be asking President Xi… to open up China so that these brilliant people can work their magic,” Trump said, describing it as his “very first request.”

The U.S. president arrived alongside a high-profile delegation that included his son, Eric Trump, and prominent figures from the American tech industry such as Elon Musk and Jensen Huang.

The Iran war is expected to dominate the talks. China, a major buyer of Iranian oil, has been affected by disruptions in supply routes, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, while facing pressure from Washington to leverage its influence over Tehran.

Beyond Iran, tensions over Taiwan are also likely to feature prominently. The Trump administration has adopted a mixed stance—approving significant arms sales to Taipei while remaining cautious about direct military commitments.

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Trade remains another key battleground. Trump is expected to push for increased Chinese purchases of U.S. agricultural products, while Beijing is likely to press for a rollback of American tariffs on Chinese goods.

The meeting between Trump and Xi is being closely watched globally, with analysts viewing it as a pivotal moment that could reshape economic and security dynamics between the world’s two largest powers.