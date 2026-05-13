The Association of Professional Party Organizers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN) has reaffirmed its commitment to raising professional standards in Nigeria’s event industry following a courtesy visit to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The delegation, led by the association’s President, Ayiri Oladunmoye, engaged the governor as part…...

The Association of Professional Party Organizers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN) has reaffirmed its commitment to raising professional standards in Nigeria’s event industry following a courtesy visit to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The delegation, led by the association’s President, Ayiri Oladunmoye, engaged the governor as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration with government and advance professionalism across the sector.

During the meeting, APPOEMN outlined its mission to promote excellence, ethical standards, capacity development, and regulation among stakeholders in the event ecosystem, including planners, decorators, caterers, and rental service providers.

The association also highlighted ongoing initiatives aimed at improving industry standards through training, certification, advocacy, and strategic partnerships, noting that a structured and globally competitive event industry could significantly boost employment, tourism, and economic growth.

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In recognition of his support for the creative and hospitality sectors, the association presented Governor Sanwo-Olu with an award of excellence.

Responding, the governor commended APPOEMN for its efforts to organise and professionalise the industry, acknowledging the sector’s role in driving economic activity and shaping Lagos’ social and cultural landscape.

He stressed the need for practitioners to uphold high standards, prioritise safety, and invest in continuous training, noting that professionalism is key to sustaining growth and public trust.

Sanwo-Olu also expressed the state government’s readiness to support initiatives that promote skills development and quality assurance within the industry.

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Oladunmoye, in his remarks, reiterated the association’s commitment to working with government and stakeholders to improve service delivery and position Nigeria’s event industry as a major contributor to national development.

The visit, according to APPOEMN, marks a step forward in its advocacy for greater recognition and institutional support for event professionals across the country.