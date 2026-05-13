King Charles III has addressed the United Kingdom parliament, giving insights into the government’s law-making plans for the coming year in a speech to the House of Lords. According to his speech, King Charles outlined the 37 bills ministers want to pass in the next parliamentary session, including eight previously…...

King Charles III has addressed the United Kingdom parliament, giving insights into the government’s law-making plans for the coming year in a speech to the House of Lords.

According to his speech, King Charles outlined the 37 bills ministers want to pass in the next parliamentary session, including eight previously introduced to Parliament.

According to the BBC, the session was overshadowed by the leadership speculation that continues to surround Sir Keir Starmer.

Full speech below:

My Lords and Members of the House of Commons. An increasingly dangerous and volatile world threatens the United Kingdom, with the conflict in the Middle East only the most recent example. Every element of the nation’s energy, defence and economic security will be tested.

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My Government will respond to this world with strength and aim to create a country that is fair for all. My Ministers will take decisions that protect the energy, defence and economic security of the United Kingdom for the long-term.

They will defend the British values of decency, tolerance and respect for difference under our common flag, and they will harness the potential of the pride felt across this country for its communities. My Government will take urgent action to tackle antisemitism and ensure all communities feel safe.

My Government believes that the United Kingdom’s economic security depends on raising living standards in every part of the United Kingdom. My Ministers will support measures that maintain stability and control the cost of living.

They will use public investment to shape markets and attract further private investment. They will deploy the power of an active State in partnership with business and enable reforms that support higher growth and a fair deal for working people.

My Government believes that improved trading relations are vital for the United Kingdom’s economic security, for significantly raising economic growth, and for lowering prices for working people.

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My Ministers will introduce legislation to take advantage of new trading opportunities, including a Bill to strengthen ties with the European Union [European Partnership Bill]. My Government will also support the economic security of British businesses. Legislation will be introduced to tackle late payments [Small Business Protections (Late Payments) Bill] and to reduce the burden of unnecessary regulation through innovation [Regulating for Growth Bill].

The United Kingdom’s economic security depends upon world-class infrastructure. Legislation will be introduced to unlock the benefits of airport expansion [Civil Aviation Bill]; enable roads to be built at pace, including the Lower Thames Crossing [Highways (Financing) Bill]; and deliver a fair deal for the North of England through Northern Powerhouse Rail [Northern Powerhouse Rail Bill]. My Ministers will continue to take all action necessary to safeguard the domestic production of steel [Steel Industry (Nationalisation) Bill].

My Government will also improve the United Kingdom’s security by continuing to invest in the renewal of public services. My Ministers will push forward with significant reforms to the police [Police Reform Bill], the National Health Service [NHS Modernisation Bill], and to the criminal justice system [Courts Modernisation Bill] to help them deliver services the British people expect. Legislation will be introduced to increase confidence in the security of the immigration and asylum systems [Immigration and Asylum Bill]. My Government will improve critical infrastructure with legislation to clean up the water industry [Clean Water Bill] and establish Great British Railways [Railways and Passenger Benefits Bill].

My Government believes that the United Kingdom should be a country fair for all and a place where every child is included in the nation’s highest aspirations. My Ministers believe that every child deserves the chance to succeed to the best of his or her ability and not be held back due to poverty, special educational needs, or a lack of respect for vocational education. My Ministers will continue to invest in apprenticeships and measures that tackle youth unemployment. They will respond to the Milburn Review and the Timms Review and continue to reform the welfare system to support both young and disabled people to flourish in work as the basis for long-term economic security. A Bill will be brought forward to raise standards in schools and introduce generational reforms of the special educational needs system [Education for All Bill]. My Ministers will also proceed with the introduction of Digital ID that will modernise how citizens interact with public services [Digital Access to Services Bill].

Alongside strong public services and a strong economy, the highest standards of trust in public office are essential for the social contract and the United Kingdom’s collective security. My Government will introduce the Hillsborough Law to bring forward a duty of candour for public servants [Public Office (Accountability) Bill]. My Ministers will also introduce legislation to enable peerages to be removed [Removal of Peerages Bill]. My Government will bring forward proposals that strengthen the delivery, accountability, innovation and productivity of the Civil Service. These proposals will also seek to safeguard its impartiality and core values, to enhance trust and confidence in the institutions of government.

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My Government will bring forward a Bill to speed up remediation for people living in homes with unsafe cladding [Remediation Bill] and a draft Bill to ban abusive conversion practices [Draft Conversion Practices Bill].

In this volatile world, my Government will continue to pursue foreign policy based on a calm assessment of the national interest. It will continue its unflinching support for the brave people of Ukraine, who fight on the frontline of freedom. My Ministers will seek to improve relations with European partners as a vital step in strengthening European security. It will continue to promote long-term peace in the Middle East and the Two-State solution in Israel and Palestine.

My Government will also uphold the United Kingdom’s unbreakable commitment to NATO and our NATO allies, including through a sustained increase in defence spending.

My Government will seek to reinforce the long-term energy, defence and economic security of the United Kingdom as an essential component of strength on the world stage. This will include housing, which can be a source of insecurity for many people. My Ministers will bring forward legislation to increase long-term investment in social housing [Social Housing Renewal Bill] and to reform the leasehold system, including the capping of ground rents [Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill].

My Government will introduce legislation to tackle the growing threat from foreign state entities and their proxies [Tackling State Threats Bill]. They will respond to the horrific attack in Southport with measures to protect the British people from extreme violence, and honour the victims, the injured and their families [National Security Bill]. My Ministers will also introduce legislation to improve the country’s defences against cybersecurity threats [Cyber Security and Resilience Bill].

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My Government will support our gallant Armed Forces and their families who make considerable personal sacrifices for the collective security and freedom of everyone in the United Kingdom. My Ministers will recognise this service with an Armed Forces Bill that improves the service justice system and establishes the Armed Forces covenant in statute [Armed Forces Bill].

My Ministers believe that energy independence must be a long-term goal of national security and that the nation’s energy security requires long-term investment and reform, as demonstrated by recent events in the Middle East. Increased production of clean British energy will help to ensure that enemies of the United Kingdom cannot attack the economic security of the British people. My Ministers will therefore introduce an Energy Independence Bill to scale up homegrown renewable energy and protect living standards for the long-term [Energy Independence Bill].

My Ministers will also take forward recommendations of the Nuclear Regulatory Review and encourage a new era of British nuclear energy generation [Nuclear Regulation Bill].

My Government will remain a leading advocate for tackling climate change and achieving a world free from poverty. The United Kingdom will also take action to reduce humanitarian need and conflict around the world.

My Ministers will champion the rights of women and girls to live in a world free from violence. This will include promoting women’s full economic and political participation within their societies, with agency over the decisions that impact their lives.

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Next year, the United Kingdom will take on the G20 Presidency and host the G20 Summit to drive global growth and reinforce global stability, which is essential for the prosperity of working people across the country.

My Government is committed to the strength and integrity of the Union of the United Kingdom and will continue to work closely with the devolved governments to deliver for citizens across the whole of the nation.

Members of the House of Commons

Estimates for the public services will be laid before you.

My Lords and Members of the House of Commons

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Other measures will be laid before you.

I pray that the blessing of Almighty God may rest upon your counsels.