The Federal Ministry of Education has issued guidelines for candidates seeking admission into Colleges of Education and non-engineering agriculture courses in polytechnics, which were recently exempted from participation in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The new policy was adopted on Monday during the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)…...

The new policy was adopted on Monday during the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) 2026 Policy Meeting, where key decisions on admissions into tertiary institutions across Nigeria were considered, including the approval of minimum cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session.

The guidelines were issued in a statement signed by Boriowo Folasade, the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, late Tuesday.

According to the statement, the guidelines were approved following a stakeholders’ meeting convened by the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, on 30th April, 2026, as part of the government’s efforts to address restrictive admission processes.

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The Ministry stated that the restrictive admission processes have further contributed to the growing number of out-of-school adolescents, limited access to tertiary education opportunities, and low participation in critical teacher education and agricultural manpower development programmes.

The statement reads, “The Federal Ministry of Education wishes to inform the general public, stakeholders in the education sector, parents, prospective students and Heads of Tertiary Institutions that the Federal Government has abolished Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination “UTME” Examination as a requirement for entry into Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) programmes in Colleges of Education as well as National Diploma (ND) Non-Technology Agriculture and Agriculture-related programmes in Polytechnics and Colleges of Agriculture nationwide.

Below are the guidelines for registering candidates exempted from UTME in the admission process:

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On Exemption from UTME for NCE candidates, FG said, “Candidates seeking admission into NCE programmes shall apply through JAMB without sitting for UTME,” noting that JAMB and Colleges of Education will take responsibility for registration effective from the 2026/2027 academic session.

On Exemption from UTME for ND Non-Technology Agriculture and Agriculture-related programmes, FG said, “Candidates seeking admission into ND Non-Technology Agriculture and Agriculture-related programmes shall apply through JAMB without sitting for UTME,” noting that JAMB, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Agriculture will take responsibility for registration effective from the 2026/2027 academic session.

For the Mandatory JAMB Application, FG said, “All prospective candidates shall obtain JAMB application forms and process admissions through the JAMB platform,” noting that JAMB will take responsibility for registration continuously.

Regarding the retention of Existing Entry Requirements, FG said, “Institutions shall maintain existing minimum admission requirements for all affected programmes,” noting that NCCE, NBTE, and all Institutions will take responsibility for registration continuously.

For the uploading of O’Level Results, FG said, “Applicants shall upload O’Level results on the JAMB portal before admission consideration,” noting that Applicants and JAMB noting that JAMB and Colleges of Education will take responsibility for registration during the Admission Processing.

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On the Admission through CAPS, FG said, “All admissions into affected programmes shall continue to be processed strictly through JAMB CAPS,” noting that JAMB and Institutions will take responsibility for registration continuously.

For the Issuance of Admission Letters, FG said, “Admission letters for all affected programmes shall be issued exclusively by JAMB after verification and compliance checks,” noting that JAMB will take responsibility for registration effective from the 2026/2027 academic session.

On Retroactive Condonement Exercise, FG said, “JAMB shall open portal for condonement of only NCE students in Colleges of Education admitted outside CAPS into affected programmes,” noting that JAMB and Institutions will take responsibility for registration effective from 1st of June to 30th August 2026.

For the Eligible Categories for Condonement, FG said, “Colleges of Education shall direct year I and year II students admitted outside CAPS 2025/2026 session to upload details of their results on the JAMB Portal,” noting that Colleges of Education will take responsibility for registration within the Condonement Period.

For the Upload of Student Records, FG said, “All affected students shall upload their records on the JAMB platform for proper documentation,” noting that Eligible Students and JAMB will take responsibility for registration Within Condonement Period.

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Regarding the Prohibition of Illegal Admissions, FG said, “Admissions conducted outside CAPS shall be deemed illegal and void,” noting that all Tertiary Institutions will take continuous responsibility.

For the Cessation of Independent Admission Letters, FG said, ” Provosts, Rectors and Principal Officers shall cease issuance of independent admission letters, ” noting that Institutions will take responsibility immediately.

On Monitoring and Compliance, the Federal Government has directed the Federal Ministry of Education, JAMB, NCCE, and NBTE, to “ensure Periodic monitoring of compliance with the new admission policy.”

For Quality Assurance and Academic Standards, FG said, “NCCE and NBTE shall continue statutory responsibilities relating to quality assurance and institutional compliance,” noting that NCCE and NBTE will take continuous responsibility in that regard.