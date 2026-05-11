The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has announced that the Federal Government has retained 16 years as the minimum age for admission into tertiary institutions nationwide. Alausa disclosed this on Monday during the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions held in…...

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has announced that the Federal Government has retained 16 years as the minimum age for admission into tertiary institutions nationwide.

Alausa disclosed this on Monday during the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions held in Abuja, monitored by TVC News.

According to him, the decision followed extensive consultations and policy reviews involving key education stakeholders.

Alausa explained that the policy is aimed at creating a balance between academic readiness and inclusivity in Nigeria’s tertiary education system.

He said, “Following extensive consultations and policy reviews, the government has maintained sixteen (16) years as the minimum age for admission into tertiary institutions. This position reflects a careful balance between inclusivity and academic readiness.”

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The Minister maintained that while the government recognises the existence of exceptionally gifted candidates, such cases would be handled under strict guidelines.

“While we recognise the existence of exceptionally gifted individuals, such cases must be treated within clearly defined and rigorously enforced guidelines to preserve the integrity of the system as a whole,” Alausa added.

He said the framework is aimed at ensuring that early admissions do not compromise the maturity and preparedness required for tertiary education.

Alausa also used the platform to introduce policy adjustments affecting specific disciplines, including Education and Agriculture-related programmes, where candidates may now benefit from more flexible admission considerations under the new framework.

JAMB had earlier announced the exclusion of candidates seeking admission into Education programmes and Agriculture-related non-engineering courses in the College of Education and Polytechnics from sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

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The board disclosed this in a post shared on its official X handle on Monday during its ongoing policy meeting on admissions.

JAMB said, “Candidates seeking admission into Education Programmes and Agriculture non-Engineering Courses are now exempted from UTME.”