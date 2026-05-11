President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of retired Major General Adeyinka Fadewa as Special Adviser on Homeland Security. The development was announced in a circular signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, and issued by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Dr Ibrahim…...

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of retired Major General Adeyinka Fadewa as Special Adviser on Homeland Security.

The development was announced in a circular signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, and issued by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Dr Ibrahim Kana, on Monday.

According to the statement, the appointment reflects the administration’s commitment to strengthening internal security coordination, enhancing intelligence-driven operations, and improving inter-agency collaboration in tackling emerging security threats across the country.

The statement revealed that his exceptional record of service, strategic expertise, and outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s national security architecture facilitated the appointment.

The statement reads, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the appointment of Major General Adeyinka A. Fadewa (Rtd) as Special Adviser on Homeland Security, in recognition of his exceptional record of service, strategic expertise, and outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s national security architecture.

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“The appointment underscores the commitment of the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to strengthening internal security coordination, enhancing intelligence-driven operations, and deepening inter-agency collaboration in addressing emerging security threats across the country.”

Fadewa is a highly decorated retired General with over three decades of distinguished military and intelligence service spanning national security strategy, intelligence fusion, counter-terrorism operations, and international security diplomacy.

His career reflects a rare blend of operational excellence, strategic foresight, and institutional leadership in safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity and national interests.

He served as the Principal General Staff Officer to the National Security Adviser at the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) from 2015 to 2021, and played a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s modern intelligence coordination framework.

He spearheaded the establishment of the Intelligence Fusion Centre (IFC) at ONSA, creating an integrated multi-agency intelligence platform that brought together the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force, and the Armed Forces to improve national threat assessment and strategic response coordination.

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The statement also revealed that following his retirement from active military service, Fadewa served as Senior Research Fellow at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, where he provided strategic thought leadership on policing, civil-security cooperation, and national security reform.

His scholarly contributions include the widely acclaimed monograph titled “Policing and National Security in Nigeria,” which offers practical frameworks for strengthening civil-security collaboration.

“President Tinubu expressed confidence that the appointment of Major General Fadewa (Rtd) will further enhance the administration’s efforts toward achieving a safer and more secure Nigeria through improved coordination of homeland security initiatives, intelligence integration, and proactive risk management.

“He also urged him to deploy his wealth of experience, professionalism, and strategic insight in advancing national security objectives and supporting the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” the statement concluded.