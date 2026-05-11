The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and Heads of Tertiary Institutions have approved 150 as the minimum admission benchmark for universities for the 2026 admission exercise. The decision was reached on Monday during the 2026 annual policy meeting on admissions into tertiary institutions held in Abuja. The approved scores,…...

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and Heads of Tertiary Institutions have approved 150 as the minimum admission benchmark for universities for the 2026 admission exercise.

The decision was reached on Monday during the 2026 annual policy meeting on admissions into tertiary institutions held in Abuja.

The approved scores, officially known as the National Minimum Tolerable UTME Scores, mean that no tertiary institution is permitted to admit candidates who score below the agreed benchmarks.

The decision, however, grants institutions the freedom to set higher cut-off marks for applicants seeking admission.

Last year, universities adopted 150 as the minimum benchmark, while polytechnics and colleges of education retained 100.

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The benchmarks were adopted after extensive deliberations and voting by heads of tertiary institutions, including vice-chancellors.

JAMB said, “The Heads of Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria had unanimously agreed that the Minimum Admissible Scores for admissions into Universities should be 150, Colleges of Nursing, 150, and Polytechnics, 100.”

TVC News previously reported that the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has announced that the Federal Government has retained 16 years as the minimum age for admission into tertiary institutions nationwide.

Alausa disclosed this on Monday during the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions held in Abuja, monitored by TVC News.