The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has explained why Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has yet to appear before the party’s screening panel, amid growing public concerns over his absence from the ongoing screening exercise. APC constituted a Screening Committee chaired by the National Chairman…...

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has explained why Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has yet to appear before the party’s screening panel, amid growing public concerns over his absence from the ongoing screening exercise.

APC constituted a Screening Committee chaired by the National Chairman of the party, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, for incumbent governors seeking re-election and those aspiring to contest Senatorial seats in the 2027 general elections.

According to details shared on the party’s official X handle on Friday, the APC National Secretary, Surajudeen Basiru, was named Secretary of the screening committee, while other members were selected from the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Among the governors screened were Abba Yusuf of Kano State, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Nasir Idris of Kebbi State, Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, and Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State.

Others include Niger State Governor, Umar Bago; Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal; Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu; Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umu Eno.

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TVC News gathered that Fubara, who has been involved in a long-standing political conflict with his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, reportedly obtained the APC expression of interest and nomination forms through a proxy, against Wike’s alleged opposition.

According to This Day, a coalition of elders and supporters has openly defied the position of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, by procuring the APC Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The delegation led by a member representing Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante, disclosed that elders and leaders across Rivers State took the decision in the overriding interest of the people.

However, at the end of the screening exercise scheduled for Friday and Saturday, May 8 and 9, respectively, Fubara did not appear before the committee.

Responding to questions about his absence from the screening, the Chairman of the Committee, Yilwatda, clarified that governors with official engagements were excused.

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The APC Chairman frowned at singling out Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, noting that other governors, including those from Kwara and Ebonyi States, who were also scheduled for the exercise, were absent due to varying commitments in their respective states.

He said, “Three governors have not come, so that is the issue. I said you should not single one person out when three governors have not appeared. All of them have their reasons for not appearing, and we know they are the chief executives of their states with state responsibilities.

“So, any governor who has state issues to attend to, whether the governor of Kwara State, Ebonyi State, Rivers State, we excuse them. They are chief executives and field commanders. Anytime they are free, within the stipulated time, the screening committee will be available, and we will provide a slot for them.”

Speaking shortly after the exercise, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Eno, described the process as smooth and satisfactory.

He said, “Perfect, and I think it’s a normal procedure. I am satisfied. Again, I thank the National Working Committee, the chairman, and all members of the National Working Committee. It brings synergy between the sitting governors and the National Working Committee, and it shows growth. There’s no sitting governor who is not in sync with the National Working Committee.

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“This exercise consolidates that. It makes you meet all of them, and it shows that there is a flow between us as progressives. So I’m satisfied.

“In my state or in the nation? In the nation, you’ve seen the work that the President is doing, and we are all part of it. We’re working from our various states. Of course, it builds up from the sub-national to the national.”

Eno added, “And so there is no progressive governor today whose work you cannot verify on the ground. And then at the national level, the President has given us, as governors, lots of support. Things are difficult, we must admit, but we also must admit that things are improving from where this President took over. And there is a pathway. You can see the stabilisation of the dollar.

“You can see that, apart from the Iran-American war, which is also now affecting some of the achievements, and this is not only in Nigeria anyway, you can truly say that there is progress. There is light at the end of the tunnel. I feel that Nigerians know that this President needs to come back to consolidate the work that he has started.”

A former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Bauchi State governorship aspirant, Yusuf Tuggar, told journalists after his screening that consensus was unlikely in the APC governorship race, noting that there is an increase in the number of aspirants contesting the ticket.

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Tuggar urged the party leadership to identify genuinely committed aspirants and guard against fraudulent practices during the primary process.

He said, “Well, to be honest, it is unlikely that there is going to be a consensus in Bauchi State. I don’t think there will be agreement among the aspirants. Initially, there were five aspirants, and then all of a sudden, yesterday (Friday), we saw a flurry of activities and a deluge of forms being procured. So, this happened a day before the screening, and it makes you wonder why or how. But people are free to exercise their freedom to contest, so they have contested.”

“However, it is important for the APC to be mindful of this and to sift through those who are seriously committed and dedicated to the party and are sincere in their intention to contest, and those who perhaps may just join the race so that they can later withdraw for one preferred candidate, thereby creating a semblance of consensus. It is also important that any fraudulent or untoward practice is not entertained by the APC.”

TVC News previously reported that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has threatened that there would be no second chance for Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, citing failure to provide effective leadership.

Wike expressed that any leader who is unable to maintain a working relationship with local government chairmen, members of the state House of Assembly, and other critical stakeholders lacks the capacity to govern effectively.

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He made the remarks in January during a “thank you visit” to the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Wike said, “There cannot be two captains in one ship. So whoever is assuring you that when you shout on your mandate that all is well, then you are wrong.

“Someone who cannot relate with the Local Government Chairmen, state assembly members, National Assembly members, and other stakeholders cannot provide good leadership.”

He added, “We will do all we can to see that we give President Bola Tinubu all the total support that he requires.

“Somebody said a dog is barking. This dog that’s barking now barked, even when Rivers’ people didn’t know who the person was, and the dog that barked made the person be governor when others ran away, and he’s not afraid that the same dog now is barking. I wish him good luck.

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“We have decided to support Asiwaju Tinubu. There’s no discussion about that, but there’s one we must make a decision. We won’t make the mistake we made last time. We would correct the mistake.”

The earlier threat was reiterated during a media chat in Abuja last week, where the FCT Minister insisted that he won’t be working with the Rivers State Governor, Fubara, for his reelection in 2027.

Wike also disclosed that during the peace talk championed by President Bola Tinubu, Fubara agreed not to seek re-election in 2027, a statement which raised concerns over the absence of Fubara at the APC screening exercise.

“We have loyalists in PDP, we have loyalists in APC. I have never hidden the fact that everywhere you say rainbow coalition. We have put ourselves together, and it is a political strategy because we have somebody we will fight.”

“You know that we and Fubara are not working. So, as politicians, we must strategise, I don’t need to come and unveil our strategy to you.

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“The president intervened in the impeachment palava and said, ‘Hold on, let’s have peace’. And the governor said, ‘I am ready for peace, I’m no longer interested in this, I will not do this.

“The Assembly went and withdrew the impeachment before a president of a country. Now, having withdrawn the impeachment, you are now too smart to remember what you agreed before the president,” he said.