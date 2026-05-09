Reality television star Queen Atang became one of the standout personalities on the red carpet at the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) after arriving in a bread-inspired outfit. The former Big Brother Naija housemate attended the award ceremony in Lagos on Saturday and later explained…...

Reality television star Queen Atang became one of the standout personalities on the red carpet at the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) after arriving in a bread-inspired outfit.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate attended the award ceremony in Lagos on Saturday and later explained the inspiration behind the unconventional look.

Sharing details on Instagram, Atang linked the outfit to her business interests in the food industry, describing herself as “an entrepreneur who runs a bread empire”.

According to her, the creative fashion statement was deliberately designed to align with the AMVCA’s celebration of craftsmanship and creativity.

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Her appearance also featured a jug-shaped prop that complemented the overall concept of the outfit.

Videos circulating from the event showed the reality star carefully adjusting the costume while moving across the red carpet, with the unusual fashion choice generating mixed reactions online.

The AMVCA 2026 red carpet featured several daring and unconventional fashion styles from celebrities, actors, influencers and filmmakers, many of whom interpreted the themes of creativity and excellence in different ways.

Organised by MultiChoice, the AMVCA honours achievements in African film, television and digital entertainment.

This year’s edition featured 32 award categories, including 18 jury-decided awards, 11 viewer-voted categories and three special recognition honours.

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The organisers also introduced two additional regional categories, Best Indigenous Language Film for North Africa and Central Africa, aimed at expanding representation across the continent.