Street-pop singer Seyi Vibez has slammed fellow artiste Adekunle Gold, over his musical lyrics, mocking his music and fashion style. The singer, in a series of posts shared via his X handle on Friday, described Adekunle Gold as a “mediocre” artiste with poor fashion style. “Adekunle Gold, you’re wack, and…...

Street-pop singer Seyi Vibez has slammed fellow artiste Adekunle Gold, over his musical lyrics, mocking his music and fashion style.

The singer, in a series of posts shared via his X handle on Friday, described Adekunle Gold as a “mediocre” artiste with poor fashion style.

“Adekunle Gold, you’re wack, and your swag is wack. Old fool!” he wrote.

In another post, Seyi Vibez added: “Adekunle panda Egbon ofo! Egbon ya.”

The reason behind the sudden attack remains unclear, but some fans linked it to a line in Adekunle Gold’s new song, Life Of The Faaji.

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In the track, Adekunle Gold appeared to compare his style of Fuji-inspired music with Fuji Moto, the title of one of Seyi Vibez’s projects.

“They love my fuji / This one no be fuji moto,” Adekunle Gold sang in the song.

The latest development comes months after both singers separately embraced Fuji-inspired sounds in their music.

In October 2025, Adekunle Gold released the album Fuji, blending traditional Yoruba Fuji rhythms with Afrobeats and pop influences.

Weeks later, Seyi Vibez released Fuji Moto, influenced by Fuji, street-pop and hip-hop sounds.