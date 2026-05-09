Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has formally secured the payment receipt for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential nomination form ahead of the 2027 general election. The African Democratic Congress disclosed on Saturday that payment for the N90 million nomination form was completed on May 8, 2026. Announcing the development…...

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has formally secured the payment receipt for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential nomination form ahead of the 2027 general election.

The African Democratic Congress disclosed on Saturday that payment for the N90 million nomination form was completed on May 8, 2026.

Announcing the development in a statement posted on its official X handle, the party described the move as a major step in its preparations for the next presidential election.

“A New Chapter in Nigeria’s Democratic Journey: “H.E. Atiku Abubakar, GCON, has officially received his payment receipt to contest under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 Presidential Election,” the party stated.

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The ADC said Atiku’s move represented a significant milestone in what it described as a growing push for national renewal and inclusive leadership.

“This development marks another significant moment in the growing movement for national renewal, democratic inclusion, and people-driven leadership within the ADC,” the statement added.

The party further said it remained committed to offering Nigerians an alternative platform focused on economic recovery, security and national development.

“As Nigerians continue to seek credible alternatives, the ADC remains committed to providing a strong platform built on unity, competence, economic recovery, security and national progress,” it said.

According to the party, formal presentation of the nomination forms to Atiku is expected to take place on Monday at the ADC National Secretariat in Abuja.

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“The formal presentation of nomination forms is expected on Monday at the ADC National Secretariat, Abuja.

“The movement is growing. Hope is rising. Expect more,” the statement added.