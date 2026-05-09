The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, wanted over alleged abuse of office and diversion of public funds. The anti-graft agency announced the development in a notice published on its official website, calling on members of the…...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, wanted over alleged abuse of office and diversion of public funds.

The anti-graft agency announced the development in a notice published on its official website, calling on members of the public to assist with information on her whereabouts.

“Anybody with useful information as to her whereabouts” should contact EFCC offices through the telephone numbers provided in the notice, the commission stated.

The notice further read: “Farouq, 52, is an indigene of Zamfara State and her last known address is EN008, Okpo River, off Agulu street, Maitama, Abuja.”

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Umar Farouq served as minister between 2019 and 2023 under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

TVC News had earlier in April reported that a Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Apo, has issued a warrant for the arrest of former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, and a Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, over their failure to appear for arraignment in an alleged fraud case.

According to a statement on the X handle of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), justice Jude Onwuegbuzie gave the order on Thursday following an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which is prosecuting the defendants on a 21-count charge.

The charges border on alleged criminal breach of trust, abuse of office, fraudulent award of contracts and diversion of public funds amounting to about $1.3 million and N746.6 million.