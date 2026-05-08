While Reacting to the ruling of the court on his no case submission, Omoyele Sowore, through his counsel sought the permission of the judge to address him, which was granted by the court. Sowore told Justice Umar that he is not confident that he will get justice from a court…...

While Reacting to the ruling of the court on his no case submission, Omoyele Sowore, through his counsel sought the permission of the judge to address him, which was granted by the court.

Sowore told Justice Umar that he is not confident that he will get justice from a court that has humiliated his counsel by asking him to kneel down and also a from a court which has subjected him to all forms of harassment.

He asked Justice Umar to recuse himself from his trial.

Counsel to Omoyele Sowore told the court that they will filed an application to the effect of his recusal.

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The court adjourned until 19th May for further proceedings even as Mr Marshal had insisted that the date was not convenient.

The DSS is suing Mr Sowore for allegedly calling President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a “criminal” in his X handle.