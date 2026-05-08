The United States (US) government has announced plans to ramp up enforcement against parents owing huge child support debts, warning that affected individuals could lose their passports and international travel privileges. In a statement issued on Thursday, the US Department of State said the Donald Trump administration is partnering with…...

The United States (US) government has announced plans to ramp up enforcement against parents owing huge child support debts, warning that affected individuals could lose their passports and international travel privileges.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the US Department of State said the Donald Trump administration is partnering with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to expand efforts aimed at identifying Americans with unpaid child support obligations exceeding $2,500.

According to the department, the move is designed to ensure that parents who fail to meet financial responsibilities to their children face “real consequences”.

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“U.S. law requires Americans to comply with child support obligations in order to receive a U.S. passport and allows the Department of State to revoke the passport of an individual who owes more than $2,500 in child support,” the statement said.

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The agency disclosed that it is now collaborating with HHS “on an unprecedented scale” to track and sanction defaulters with significant child support debts.

It warned that once a passport revocation takes effect, affected individuals would no longer be able to use the document for international travel.

“Once a passport is revoked, it may no longer be used for travel,” the department stated.

The US government also advised Americans with outstanding child support obligations to immediately settle their debts to avoid sanctions.

“Any American with significant child support debt should arrange payment to the relevant state or states now to prevent passport revocation,” the statement added.

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The department further explained that individuals affected by the policy would only regain passport eligibility after clearing their debts through the appropriate state child support enforcement agency and being removed from HHS delinquency records.

“The State Department is putting American families first through our passport process,” the statement added.