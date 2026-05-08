Mahmud Sadis Buba, a 30-year-old politician and grassroots mobiliser from Kaduna State, has emerged as one of the early contenders for the House of Representatives seat for Sabon Gari Federal Constituency ahead of the 2027 general elections. Buba, who is aligned with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) recently declared…...

Mahmud Sadis Buba, a 30-year-old politician and grassroots mobiliser from Kaduna State, has emerged as one of the early contenders for the House of Representatives seat for Sabon Gari Federal Constituency ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Buba, who is aligned with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) recently declared his intention to contest the seat after obtaining the party’s Expression of Interest and nomination forms.

The aspirant made the announcement on his verified Facebook page, where he said his ambition was driven by a desire to provide purposeful representation and inclusive development for constituents.

“Today, I humbly announce that I have obtained my nomination form to contest for the House of Representatives, Sabon Gari Federal Constituency,” he wrote.

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“From my beginnings as a driver to this moment, my journey has been built on hard work, resilience, and the belief that every individual—no matter their background—can rise to serve.”

Born on August 2, 1995, Buba hails from Sabon Gari in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Before venturing fully into politics, he worked as a driver, a background that has shaped much of his public image and political messaging centered on equal opportunity and grassroots inclusion.

Buba, who also serves as chairman of the “Tinubu–Uba Sani Agenda ’27” support group, has become increasingly visible within APC political circles in Kaduna State.

Over the years, he has been seen alongside prominent political figures including President Bola Tinubu, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai, Bello El-Rufai and Seyi Tinubu.

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In his campaign message, the APC aspirant promised to prioritise honest and people-focused representation if elected into the National Assembly.

“I am stepping forward with a clear vision: to represent the people of Sabon Gari with honesty, dedication, and true leadership. Your voice will be heard, your concerns will matter, and together we will work towards real development and opportunities for all,” he stated.

“This campaign is not just about me—it is about us, our future, and the progress of our constituency. I ask for your support, your prayers, and your trust as we begin this journey together. Sabon Gari, let’s rise as one.”

His aspiration has also attracted reactions from political figures, including former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani.

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In a terse post by Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani on his verified X handle described Buba’s ambition as a challenge to Nigerian youths.

“Hon Mahmud Sadis Buba is 30 years old. He bought his form to vie for the Reps seat in Zaria. A challenge to the youth,” he wrote.

As part of his consultations, Buba has presented his nomination forms to Senate President Akpabio, Vice President Kashim Shettima and the APC leadership.

Speaking after meeting Akpabio, he said: “This moment signifies a bold step forward in my commitment to purposeful leadership, effective representation, and the collective progress of our people.”

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He also disclosed that Vice President Shettima offered him prayers and encouragement during their meeting.

“His support and fatherly guidance serve as a great source of motivation and commitment to this noble journey,” Buba said.

If elected in 2027, Buba would become one of the youngest lawmakers in the National Assembly and is also expected to make history as the shortest person to serve in the Nigerian parliament.